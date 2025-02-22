Remembering the Sayyed of the Martyrs of Resistance

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah, was assassinated by the Israeli regime in Dahieh, south of Beirut, on September 27 last year. He was 64 years old.

The late leader of the Lebanese resistance movement’s death broke the hearts of millions of people around the world and led to a pouring of grief and resentment at the Israeli regime and the United States.

A funeral procession is being held for the late leader of Hezbollah on Sunday, February 22.

Here in this page, you can find articles related to the procession and the Sayyed’s legacy.