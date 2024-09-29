‘Israel, US directly responsible for aggression against Lebanese territorial integrity’

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while strongly condemning the criminal act of the Zionist regime in committing war crimes and aggression against Lebanon’s territorial integrity, emphasizes the direct responsibility of the US government, as an accomplice and supporter of the Zionist regime in its continuous committing of all kinds of international crimes and terrorist acts”, the statement said.

It added that the continuous crimes being committed by Israel are indicative of the terrorist and criminal nature of the regime’s officials and their supporters, stressing that those crimes will not go unanswered.

The foreign ministry expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Nasrallah, saying that he continued the path of key resistance leaders such as Seyyed Abbas al-Musawi, the co-founder of Hezbollah.

Vigilance coupled with bravery made Nasrallah a wise leader and a courageous fighter whose words and deeds frightened the Zionist criminal gang, the statement further said, stressing that the path of resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and the West Asia region will not be disrupted by the martyrdom of its brave leaders such as Nasrallah and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Muslim nations will continue with full force the path of dignity, resistance, and fighting against terrorist occupiers, the Iranian foreign ministry further said, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic’s basic and strategic stance to firmly support the resistance front in Palestine, Lebanon, and the whole West Asia region will powerfully continue until the occupation ends and the right to determine the fate of Palestine and Al-Quds is upheld.

4194