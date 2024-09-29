Zionist regime conducts new attacks on southern Beirut

According IRNA citing the Lebanese media, four places were targeted simultaneously with mew pre-dawn raids on Beirut.

More details of this attack, casualties and possible damages have not been published.

The Zionist army started its massive attacks on various areas of southern Lebanon since Monday, October 2, and keeps ongoing with its bombing campaign that also martyred Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah resistance movement on Saturday.

Lebanon's Hezbollah has not remained silent in the face of attacks on civilians, and since the early hours of Monday morning, it has put operations against Zionist positions and settlements in the north of occupied Palestine on its agenda.

