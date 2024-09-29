Martyr Nasrallah was a thorn in Zionists’ throat: Omani Mufti

The Resistance Front in Lebanon, Palestine and all Muslim countries should strongly stand against the Zionist regime, the Mufti said on Saturday evening.

In his remarks, the Omani Mufti expressed hope that the Muslims would be united.

Such a unity will make Muslims more powerful as the enemies have counted on discord among Muslims, he said.

Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday the martyrdom of Nasrallah after massive Israeli attacks in southern Beirut Friday evening.

“His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has joined his great and immortal martyr comrades who have led their path for nearly thirty years,” the group said in a statement.

