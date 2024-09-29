Iran demands urgent UNSC meeting on Israeli terrorism in Lebanon

In an identical letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the rotating President of the Security Council Samuel Žbogar on Saturday local time, Amir Saeid Iravani asked the 15-member council to convene an emergency meeting on the Israeli aggression and assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Islamic Republic condemns the cowardly acts of aggression in the strongest possible terms. Considering the dire consequences of these actions on regional and international peace and security, Iran requests the Security Council to condemn the Israeli regime decisively and strongly, the letter said.

The full text of Iravani’s letters to the UN regarding Israel’s terrorist acts resulting in the assassination of Nasrallah and visiting Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), General Abbas Nilforoushan on Friday.

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellency,

I am writing to urgently bring to your attention, and that of members of the Security Council, the latest cruel acts against Lebanon. On 27 September 2024, Israel perpetrated a flagrant act of terrorist aggression against residential areas in Beirut, using U.S.-supplied thousand-pound bunker busters to assassinate Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader and a symbol of resistance against Israeli occupation and aggression of Southern Lebanon. This brutal aggression resulted in the martyrdom of many innocent people, including, Hezbollah’s leader and an Iranian Gen, Abbas Nilforushan. The heinous attacks also left many innocent civilians wounded. These brazen acts of aggression, following the regime's brutal invasion of Lebanon during the past week, pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and security, pushing the entire region into an all-out catastrophe.

For a year now, Israel has been committing genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Gaza with complete impunity, while the UN Security Council has remained paralyzed due to the United States’ obstruction of an effective decision by that body. This rogue regime is now extending its brutal aggressive war to Lebanon. There is no doubt that Israel has committed an act of aggression and a war crime, flagrantly violating the UN Charter, and international law, including international humanitarian law, and international human rights law. Israel must be held accountable and face the consequences of its atrocity crimes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms these cowardly acts of aggression. Given the grave consequences on regional and international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Security Council to unequivocally condemn Israel's actions in the strongest possible terms. Furthermore, Iran calls on the Security Council to convene an emergency meeting to address Israel's terrorist aggression and the continuous atrocities perpetrated by the warmongering Israeli regime in Lebanon and across the region.

Moreover, the Islamic Republic of Iran urges the Security Council to take immediate and decisive action to stop Israel's ongoing aggression and prevent the region from dragging the region into full-scale war. The Security Council must compel Israel to immediately cease its acts of aggression and atrocity crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, and comply with relevant UNSC Resolutions.

Excellency,

Considering the Israeli regime’s notorious record of terrorist aggression against diplomatic premises, including the heinous attack on Iran’s diplomatic mission in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Republic, on 1st April 2024, the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly warns against any attack on its diplomatic premises and representatives in violation of the foundational principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and reiterates that it will not tolerate any repeat of such aggression. Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent rights under international law to take every measure in defense of its vital national and security interests.

It will be grateful if this correspondence is registered and distributed as a document of the Security Council.

Thanking you,

4399