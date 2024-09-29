IRGC confirms Iran’s military advisor martyred in Israeli airstrike

Nilforushan lost his life in the same strike that killed the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, on Friday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the IRGC said that the 58-year-old military official was martyred in the Israeli strike in Beirut late on Friday.

The IRGC hailed the deceased commander who made heroic sacrifices in line with the Palestinian cause.

Condemning the heinous act of the Zionist regime, the IRGC extended condolences over his martyrdom.

Israeli regime sources said as many as a dozen Israeli fighter jets dropped 2,000-pound American bunker-buster bombs in the Friday attacks.

In the aftermath of the airstrike, Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that the bodies of six martyrs and 91 injured individuals were pulled out from the rubble of the destroyed buildings.

