Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon leave 13 injured: Health Ministry

Tehran, IRNA — The Lebanese Ministry of Health says 13 people have been injured in Israeli attacks on two areas in southern Lebanon.

Some 13 individuals have been injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the regions of Al-Malkiya and Jebel-El-Batm in southern Lebanon, Al Mayadeen on Monday quoted the Lebanese ministry as saying.

The Zionist regime has launched attacks on the district in the vicinity of Tebnin Hospital in southern Lebanon, it added.

Hezbollah in a statement announced that these attacks are a response to the increase in enemy airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the martyrdom of some Lebanese civilians.

