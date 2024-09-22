Hezbollah missiles reached 60 km inside occupied lands: Israeli media

According to the Lebanese media, the military analyst of the Israeli news site Walla also admitted that Hezbollah’s missiles have disturbed the security of the northern occupied territories.

They also claimed that two drones from Iraq were intercepted over Eilat in the south of the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, Magen David Adom confirmed that three Zionists were injured following a rocket attack on northern Haifa and Lower Galilee in the north of the occupied territories.

The Israeli Channel 12 reporter described it as an unprecedented scene since the beginning of the war.

Hezbollah in a statement announced that these attacks are a response to the increase in enemy airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the martyrdom of some Lebanese civilians.

