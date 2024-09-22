Hezbollah attacks Israeli arms company with missiles

On Sunday, Hezbollah’s Military Media Unit announced that its fighters fired dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 type missiles at the Ramat David Airbase, Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news network reported.

The attacks come in response to the continuous Israeli onslaughts on Lebanese territory, which led to the martyrdom of dozens of civilians.

In the past few days, Israeli warplanes have launched nearly 50 strikes a day on areas across Lebanon, as well as a treacherous strike that targeted a building in the Southern Suburb of Beirut.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, wireless communication devices associated with Hezbollah exploded across Lebanon, injuring thousands and killing dozens, including civilians.

The Lebanese group says it will continue its attacks on Israeli bases in the north of the country until Israel ends its Gaza offensive.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip declared that over 41,390 civilians have been martyred in occupied Palestine since October 7, 2023, amid the Israeli massacre that continues in the Gaza Strip.

