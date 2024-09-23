Hezbollah conducts new retaliatory ops against Zionist targets

According to IRNA's Monday morning report, Hezbollah issued separate statements on its latest retaliatory attacks on a number of Israeli military targets, which the group said, were to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their courageous resistance against the Zionist regime.

The movement said its fighters targeted the regime’s Al-Baghdadi base with rockets that “accurately hit the target”.

The Mayan Baruch base in the Upper Galilee region and a radar site in the occupied Shebaa Farms were other Israeli positions that were targeted using rockets and artillery shells.

A guided missile targeted the Al Marj base resulting in the destruction of a tank and casualties among Zionist forces stationed there, the Hezbollah statement said.

Hezbollah has not left the attacks on Lebanese civilians unanswered, and in response to these crimes, it has intensified its attacks on the Zionist settlements in the north of the occupied territories, as well as the positions of the Zionist army in this area.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of one more of its members on Sunday’s Israeli attack on southern Lebanon.

The resistance movement announced that Mahmoud Hossein Saad nicknamed "Baqer", a resident of Adloun town in southern Lebanon was martyred on the way to the liberation of al-Qud.

Two Lebanese citizens were also killed in the bombing of residential areas of Al Khayyam and Aitaroun towns.

The attack came a day after Israeli regime’s attacked Dahieh, in the south of the Lebanese capital Beirut, killing nearly 50 people, Including Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil.

