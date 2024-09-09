Israeli military positions hit in fresh Hezbollah attacks

In a statement on Sunday night, Hezbollah said that it had fired missiles at Israel’s Samaka military base in the Kfar Shuba region.

The resistance movement did not mention any casualties from the attack. But it reported several deaths and injuries among Israeli soldiers in a drone attack the movement conducted on the Zaoura military base.

Hezbollah said it had also hit the location of the Iron Dome systems with drones as well.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire on Lebanon’s southern border with the occupied territories since October 8, a day after the regime unleashed its devastating war on the Gaza Strip.

The daily exchange of fire has escalated in recent months as Israel has remained defiant to seal a Gaza ceasefire deal and has also intensified attacks on southern Lebanon, targeting civilians and Hezbollah commanders.

4194**4354