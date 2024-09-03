Hezbollah stresses using language of force against Zionist regime

According to Alahed, Yazbek expressed confidence in victory over the occupiers.

He added that if the Zionist enemy is not confronted, a day will come when everyone will understand that the enemy does not differentiate between people and that the only way to control the enemy is by force.

Yazbek noted that the resistance was formed based on their values to confront the enemy, and that the disappearance of Imam Musa Sadr and his companions was the price for his stances against the Zionist-American project.

On August 25, Hezbollah targeted important positions in northern Tel Aviv in the first phase of a retaliatory response to Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah’s top commander, Fuad Shukr.

9376**9417