Palestinian resistance movements say Hezbollah retaliation 'slap in face of fascist Zionist regime’

Hamas and Islamic Jihad issued separate statements on Sunday hours after the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement fired at least 320 missiles at nearly a dozen Israeli military positions in what Hezbollah called the first phase of a retaliatory response to the regime’s assassination of its top commander Fuad Shukr on July 30.

Hamas praised “the unique and great” response against several key Israeli targets deep inside the occupied territories, stressing that “the firm and calibrated response is a slap in the face of the cabinet of the occupying fascist regime.”

“Hezbollah’s operation sends the message that terrorism and crimes against Palestinian and Lebanese nations will not go unanswered and that the occupying regime will not achieve its aggressive goals and plans”, Hamas further said in its statement.

The Islamic Jihad also praised the successful courageous attack by Hezbollah and hailed the Lebanese resistance movement for keeping its promise to retaliate for the killing of its commander.

The attack by Hezbollah shows “the Zionist enemy only understands the language of force”, the Palestinian movement added.

4208**9417