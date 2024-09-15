Sep 15, 2024, 12:52 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85597057
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Azerbaijan Border Service offers condolences over martyrdom of Iranian border guards

Sep 15, 2024, 12:52 PM
News ID: 85597057
Azerbaijan Border Service offers condolences over martyrdom of Iranian border guards

Ardabil, IRNA – The State Border Service of the Azerbaijan Republic has extended its condolences over the martyrdom of three Iranian border guards in a terrorist attack in eastern Iran.

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service offered its condolences in a message to the families of the victims as well as border guards of Iran’s western province of Ardabil, said Shahin Esmaili, the commander of Ardabil’s border guard service, on Sunday.

The three guards were martyred on Thursday night after their vehicle, while refueling at a gas station, came under a terrorist attack in the city of Mirjaveh in Sistan-and-Baluchistan province.

The victims were identified as First Lieutenant Mohammad Amin Naroui and soldiers Parsa Soozani and Amir Ebrahimzadeh.

4208**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .