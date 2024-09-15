Azerbaijan Border Service offers condolences over martyrdom of Iranian border guards

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service offered its condolences in a message to the families of the victims as well as border guards of Iran’s western province of Ardabil, said Shahin Esmaili, the commander of Ardabil’s border guard service, on Sunday.

The three guards were martyred on Thursday night after their vehicle, while refueling at a gas station, came under a terrorist attack in the city of Mirjaveh in Sistan-and-Baluchistan province.

The victims were identified as First Lieutenant Mohammad Amin Naroui and soldiers Parsa Soozani and Amir Ebrahimzadeh.

4208**4354