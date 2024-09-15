Funeral held for border guards martyred in terror attack on southeastern Iran

On Thursday night (September 12), following a terrorist attack on a border guard vehicle of the Mirjaveh border regiment in Sistan and Baluchestan province, three personnel of this regiment were martyred, and a civilian was also injured.

The martyred individuals include First Lieutenant Mohammad Amin Naroui and two soldiers named Parsa Soozani and Amir Ebrahimzadeh.

The people of Shirvan held a funeral ceremony for Martyr Soozani in the city of Shirvan of the North Khorasan province.

Martyr Soozani

Also, a funeral was held for Martyr Ebrahimzadeh in Zaveh County which is located in Razavi Khorasan Province.

Martyr Ebrahimzadeh

Earlier on Saturday, the funeral ceremony of Martyr First Lieutenant Mohammad Amin Naroui, who served as a border guard in Mirjaveh County, was held in Nehbandan County of South Khorasan province (his hometown).

The Jaish ul-Adl group has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

7129**9417