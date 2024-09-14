Sep 14, 2024, 1:22 PM
Iran police releases details of Mirjaveh terrorist attack

Tehran, IRNA – The border police commander of Sistan and Baluchestan province has announced details of a terrorist attack on border guards in the provincial city of Mirjaveh.

Brigirad General Reza Shojaei said that a vehicle of the Mirjaveh border regiment was attacked by cruel terrorists at 20:30 local time Thursday night while refueling at a gas station in the city.

Armed thugs quickly fled the scene after the cowardly attack, Shojaei said, adding that from the very first moments, a special team was set up to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

Three personnel of this regiment, First Lieutenant Mohammad Amin Naroui and soldiers Parsa Soozani and Amir Ebrahimzadeh, were martyred, the commander noted.

He further underlined that the Iranian border guards are determined to safeguard the border areas of the Islamic country and that such heinous attacks will not weaken their resolve.

