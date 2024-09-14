Iranians hold funeral for border guard martyred in terror attack

On Thursday night (September 12), following a terrorist attack on a border guard vehicle of the Mirjaveh border regiment in Sistan and Baluchestan province, three personnel of this regiment, including First Lieutenant Mohammad Amin Naroui and two soldiers named Parsa Soozani and Amir Ebrahimzadeh, were martyred, and a civilian was also injured.

The terrorist group Jaish al-Adl has claimed responsibility for the shooting in a statement.

Martyr Naroui was born on May 14, 1990, in the village of Bandan, located in Nehbandan County, and was married.

People from all walks of life, including military and administrative officials of his hometown, took part in the funeral ceremony to bid farewell to the martyr, who lost his life in defending the security of the Islamic country.

The ceremony was held at the Imam Ali (AS) prayer hall in Nehbandan on Saturday morning. Then, his body was transferred for burial to the village of Bandan in Nehbandan County.

On Saturday, the people of Shirvan participated in a ceremony to commemorate Martyr Soozani in the city of Shirvan of the North Khorasan province.

Saeed Motaharizadeh, the police commander of North Khorasan province, expressed condolences for the martyrdom of Soozani vowing that those who carried out such heinous terrorist actions should only await severe punishment.

