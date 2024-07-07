Perpetrators of killing border guards in SE Iran arrested

The cowardly terrorist attack on a vehicle carrying the ballot boxes of the people of Jakigor, Rask City, led to the martyrdom and injury of several defenders of security, the provincial intelligence office said in a statement on Sunday.

The intelligence forces immediately launched a wide-scale operation to identify the terrorists inside and outside the country, it added.

A series of integrated and multi-layered measures to identify the terrorists were carried out in several stages in different locations, it noted.

The last stage was launched on July 5, which led to the arrest of all eight members of the terrorist team and the discovery of several weapons and related ammunition, grenades, handheld radios, and significant amounts of explosives.

According to the Sistan and Baluchestan Police Information Center, Border Guard Sergeant First Class Ebrahim Marmazi and Private Farhad Jalil were martyred in an attack by armed terrorists on their vehicle, while carrying a ballot box in the Jakigur County of the province.

The armed men opened fire on the vehicle of the law enforcement forces from several directions, the center declared.

As a result of the resilience of the police officers, the ballot box was protected, but five law enforcement personnel were injured, who were transferred to a medical center. However, the two mentioned personnel were martyred, according to the statement.

