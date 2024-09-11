Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli regime’s obstruction of aid to Gaza

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Faisal bin Farhan stressed the need to review the entire international security system, while speaking on the sidelines of the Arab League foreign ministers meeting in Cairo on Tuesday.

Bin Farhan said that the delay in finalizing a ceasefire in Gaza is proof of the failure of the international security system, adding that the only demand is to force the Israeli regime to implement international law.

Pointing to the fact that the recognition of Palestine by some states is a clear sign to say, “No, it is enough to refuse to implement international law,” the foreign minister argued that impossible things are not pursued and that only the implementation of international law is asked.

Reacting to the death of six Zionist captives in Gaza, the Israeli regime’s so-called Minister of Internal Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said that all humanitarian aid must be prevented from entering the besieged area.

He claimed that Hamas kept Israeli captives in poor conditions and killed them in cold blood, adding that the answer to this murder is clear, Israel must stop all humanitarian aid and fuel trucks that reach Hamas and make it possible for it to survive.

According to the latest figures announced by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 41,020 Palestinian civilians have been martyred in the Gaza Strip since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, and 94,925 people have been injured in the genocidal war on Gaza.

4208**4354