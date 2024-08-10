Condemnations pour in after Israel’s Gaza school massacre

The attack hit al-Tabin School on Saturday when people were holding prayers.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani categorically condemned the attack.

He lauded the role of women during wars, noting that no big breakthrough was achieved without the participation of women in times of conflicts.

Also, the speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq strongly denounced the strike.

The Zionists continue to commit genocide in Palestine, he said, adding that the world keeps silent on the tragedy.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry reacted as well, noting that the increasing Zionist crimes in the wake of efforts by third parties to facilitate a ceasefire agreement shows that the regime has no intention to put an end to the war.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry also said that the Zionist crime was a blatant breach of international regulations.

In Lebanon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, saying that the attack on al-Tabin School indicates that the Tel Aviv regime aims to prolong the war.

Qatar was another country to condemn the attack, with its foreign ministry calling for an international probe into the repeated targeting of schools and safe zones by Israeli army in Gaza.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also issued a statement, emphasizing the need for a stop to mass killings and the unprecedented human crisis in the besieged Palestinian territory.

In Iraq, the office of Top Shia Cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani condemned the attack, which it said was the latest in crimes committed against Palestinians in Gaza over the past 10 months.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement condemned the attack, noting that the Zionist crimes and bloodshed are coming one after another.

The movement’s spokesman Mohammad Abdul Salam earlier slammed the US support for the regime in its "fascist actions" in Gaza.

The school massacre was also censured by the Arab League, with its Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit saying that “the continuation of this war of extermination against Palestinians in Gaza essentially grants Israel a license to kill with impunity.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry reacted as well, saying that the Zionist regime continues to commit crimes in light of support from Western countries.

Strong condemnations have also come from Oman and the UAE.

Nearly 40,000 have been killed since the outset of the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on Gaza last October. The war has destroyed 70% of houses and infrastructure in the enclave while starvation and severe famine endanger the lives of people there.

7129**9417**9341**4194