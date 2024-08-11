Al Arabiya team expelled from Gaza for pro-Israel bias

News sources reported on Sunday night that the news team of Al-Arabiya was fired due to their pro-Israel and anti-Gaza stance.

Gaza’s Al-Alan channel reported that Al-Arabiya reporters no longer have the right to cover Gaza news as the Saudi network propagates false narratives of the Zionist regime regarding its massacres in Gaza, the last of which, was about the crime committed at Al-Tabin School.

Al Arabiya's has long been accused of pro-Israel coverage that led to outrage among Palestinians and Arabs on social media in recent months.

In mid-July, Israel massacred at least 90 people in the Al-Mawasi camp of Khan Yunus which it had previously designated a “safe zone" for Palestinian civilians.

However, Israel claimed that the attacks were part of an operation targeting “senior Hamas commanders”.

According to angry viewers, Al Arabiya only reported the Israeli side of the false story, failing to mention Hamas’s rebuttals and completely ignoring the eyewitness testimonies, videos, and reports of the attacks on civilians.

