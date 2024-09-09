Israel opening gates of hell by rejecting truce proposals: Iran Spox

“This regime is a cancerous tumor and absolute evil in the region”, Kanaani said on Monday, adding that the Zionist regime has exposed itself to anger over its “horrible war crimes” in the Gaza Strip and recently in the occupied West Bank.

The spokesman made the remarks in his weekly press briefing in Tehran, commenting on a shooting incident on Sunday at the West Bank-Jordan border, where a Jordanian national killed three Israelis.

Iran believes that it is a moral responsibility to support Palestine, but the Israeli regime seeking to link any incident to the Islamic Republic is an attempt to escape from reality, he noted.

‘Zionist regime closer to defeat than victory’

The Israeli regime is creating increasing trouble for itself by prolonging the Gaza war and refusing to seal a ceasefire deal, Kanaani said, adding that such an approach has not brought any achievement for the regime.

He also referred to Israeli airstrikes on Syria, which targeted several military sites in Hama Province early on Monday.

Kanaani strongly condemned the airstrikes, saying that Israel’s insistence on continuing crimes in Gaza and its attacks on neighbors shows that the regime’s criminal measures are not restricted to Palestinian borders.

A senior Israeli military official has said the regime is closer to defeat than victory, the Iranian spokesman noted, calling on supporters of Israel to stop backing and arming the regime. The international community should also condemn the Israeli regime, and take serious and deterrent measures, he added.

Iran’s strategic look to East

The spokesman said that the Islamic Republic prioritizes policy on neighborliness, adding that Tehran's look to the East is strategic, not tactical.

Cooperation with Eastern countries is seriously followed up by the Iranian government, he added.

He went on to say that Iran’s relations with China and Russia will also be pursued and that the implementation of the signed agreements with those countries would be of benefit to common interests.

The Iranian government will also make an effort to draw up new documents on cooperation, he stressed.

Elaborating on his remarks, the spokesman said cooperation with the East does not mean that the Islamic Republic ignores the development of ties with other countries in other regions.

“Iran welcomes any country willing to have constructive ties with it."

Iran-Russia strategic document on cooperation in final phase

Speaking about the Iran-Russia ties, the spokesman underlined that Tehran and Moscow have been working on guidelines for fostering bilateral ties regarding international and regional developments in recent years.

He noted that signing the document by the two countries’ presidents is on the agenda.

Iran-Iraq ties

The spokesperson pointed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's upcoming visit to Iraq, noting that the relationship between Tehran and Baghdad is unique, brotherly, and friendly. Pezeshkian's first foreign visit to Iraq also shows the importance of bilateral ties and is an opportunity to promote relations between the two sides in various fields.

The two sides believe in deepening security on the common border and turning it into border of friendship, stability, and commercial and economic prosperity, he added.

Kanaani noted that the two sides already had a security agreement with a focus on disarming terror groups who used Iraqi soil for destabilizing actions against the Islamic Republic; therefore, the issue of confronting terrorists and securing the common border is also one of the agendas of the president's trip to Iraq.

Diplomatic opportunity to revive JCPOA

Kanaani went on to say that the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can only be revived if the other parties abide by their commitments under the nuclear agreement, and that Tehran has never distanced itself from the negotiating table to revive the JCPOA.

Unfortunately, the Western signatories to the deal did not allow the multilateral diplomatic path to succeed, he said, adding that Iran believes that the path to an agreement can remain open provided that the other parties show their practical determination to revive the JCPOA and that there is still a diplomatic opportunity for the other parties to show their will.

Controversial Zangezur corridor

The Zangezur corridor is in the spotlight these days, with news and analyses being circulated regarding the Caucasus region following a recent trip by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Azerbaijan Republic as well as comments by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his ministry’s spokesperson, Kanaani said.

Different views have been expressed, with some of them claiming opposition to the development of ties with Iran, the spokesman said, stressing, “It is necessary to refer to the exact text of these remarks.”

He further said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to support measures aimed at removing blockages in connection roads and establishing peace between the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia.

“Peace in the Caucasus benefits all countries in the region. Some powers outside the region want to turn the Caucasus into an unstable region, and their priority is not peace”, Kanaani said.

He stressed that Iran supports the strengthening of regional cooperation based on the existing 3+3 framework, noting that meetings have already been held in that regard and more are planned for the future.

“We also express our opposition to any border changes that are in contradiction with the political independence of countries, and we are against changing international borders.”

