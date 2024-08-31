‘Israeli dream to crush Palestinian resistance won’t come true’

“The Zionists’ dream to end the Palestinian resistance will not come true”, Kanaani said, adding that the regime’s crimes will instead lead to the beginning of victory of the patient Palestinian nation and the total collapse of a regime “that has founded its fake and illegal identity on aggression, occupation, terror, crime, and killing of the innocent people.”

The spokesman made the comment on his official X account on Saturday that marked the 330th day of the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza.

He referred to different kinds of crimes committed by the regime in Gaza over the past 11 months, from killing civilians to destroying infrastructure and buildings, which he said have left devastating impacts that remain irreparable for the years to come.

Kanaani said that the Israeli regime is committing all those crimes in light of inaction by the international community and full support by the United States.

