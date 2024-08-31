34 Palestinians martyred in fresh Israeli attacks on Gaza

According to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV network, the Zionist occupying forces heavily bombarded the Al-Zeitoun district in the Gaza Strip by using helicopters, drones and other military equipment.

The Israeli regime also targeted the southern areas of Al-Zeitoun neighborhood with artillery strikes and destroyed several residential buildings.

Nine people were killed and more than 10 were wounded in just one of such attacks on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza.

Al Jazeera TV channel also reported that 34 Palestinians have been martyred in different parts of Gaza since early Saturday morning.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced in its latest statistics that the occupying regime committed four massacres in the past 24 hours, resulting in martyrdom of 68 people and the injury of 77 others.

According to the ministry, 40,602 Palestinians have been martyred and 93,855 wounded since the onset of the genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

About 11 months into the war, fierce clashes are ongoing between the occupation troops and resistance fighters in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

This war, which was launched by the Israeli regime with the declared objectives of annihilating the Hamas movement and returning the Zionist captives, has not yet achieved any of these goals.

