Palestinian doctor, his siblings martyred in Gaza

According to the Palestinian media, Assar and his siblings were martyred in the bombardment of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip by the Zionist regime.

The Zionist forces also heavily bombarded the al-Zeitun in the Gaza Strip.

In just one attack on a house in Nuseirat Camp in the Gaza Strip, nine people were martyred and more than 10 people were injured.

Al Jazeera reporter also reported that 34 Palestinians were martyred in different areas of the Gaza Strip since Saturday morning.

