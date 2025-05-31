Hamas urges U.S. to provide serious guarantees for end of Gaza war

Jihad Taha, a Hamas spokesperson, has said that the organization, in coordination with other resistance groups, is meticulously reviewing a proposal presented by the United States’ Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve, Witkoff, according to the Palestinian Information Center.

Taha said that Witkoff’s plan lacks the necessary guarantees and fails to address many of Hamas’ requests.

However, he said, Hamas maintains a positive stance toward any initiative or suggestion that could lead to the end of the war and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

He also said that any agreement must include a full ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli military from the Gaza Strip. However, the final version of Witkoff’s plan does not provide any immediate or staged guarantees for the cessation of the war.

Taha further called on international organizations to declare a state of emergency to save Gaza from a humanitarian catastrophe.

According to the Wafa news agency, the Israeli war on Gaza has resulted in 54,321 deaths and 123,770 injuries since October 7, 2023.

