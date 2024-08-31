Hamas terms Israeli attack on humanitarian aid convoy "war crime"

Hamas urged Washington to stop concealing Israeli regime’s crimes, the Palestinian Information Center released on Saturday.

“Despite the relief organization’s confirmation that the 4 martyrs who were killed in the occupation’s bombing of the convoy were workers of the company transporting aid, the IOF [Israeli occupying force] insists on falsely claiming that they were armed, a false claim that it always uses to justify its blatant crimes against relief workers and humanitarian organizations,” the report says.

Then, it termed such a move as a “repeated war crime.”

Hamas calls on the international community and the United Nations (UN) to condemn the brutal crime committed deliberately against the Palestinian people and the aid bodies and impose severe punishment for preventing the regime from continuing its crimes in Gaza.

Despite a resolution approved about two months ago by the UN Security Council in support of ceasefire in Gaza, the prime minister of the Israeli regime Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continuation of war.

Since the start of war in Gaza last October, over 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

