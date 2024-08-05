Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 5

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran eyes becoming a petrochemical power

More than 70 domestic and foreign companies and their representatives are attending the Iran Petrochemical Forum (IPF) in Tehran, which is held under the motto of “clean technology” with the aim of exploring new horizons for sustainable development in the petrochemical industry. The National Petrochemical Company (NPC)’s planning and development director Hassan Abbaszedeh told the two-day forum’s inauguration on Sunday that the effective participation and support of the private and public sector in holding the forum promises a better future.

Petrochemistry is deemed as a strategic industry, the continued development of which can extricate the Iranian economy from the choking grip of sanctions.

– Iranian envoy hails ‘win-win’ Iran-Russia gas deal

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali described the Iran-Russia gas transfer as a win-win deal. In an interview with IRNA which was published on Sunday, Jalali said that the landmark project would benefit both sides.

In the past, there were some speculations that Tehran and Moscow were rivals when it came to energy, the diplomat said. Jalali went on to say that, however, when policies are adopted based on mutual interests, they will turn into lasting policies.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Official: Majlis Likely to Ratify FTA With EAEU

Deputy head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Muhammad Sadeq Qannadzadeh has said that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be launched soon. Qannadzadeh stated that the FTA is under review by the Iranian Parliament and will be put to a vote in the near future.

Speaking in a news conference of an event entitled “Introducing Iran Investment Opportunities”, the deputy chief of the organization said once the FTA is ratified, more than 87 percent of the tariff code between the two sides will be reduced to zero level, he added.

-- Oil Settles at 8-Month Low After Disappointing U.S. Job Numbers

Oil prices have fallen, settling at their lowest since January after data showed the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected last month, and weak Chinese economic data added more pressure.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled down $2.71, or 3.41%, to $76.81 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 settled down $2.79, or 3.66%, at $73.52.

At their session lows, both benchmarks fell by more than $3 per barrel.

-- Iranian Researchers Produce Wastewater Treatment Solution

Researchers at a knowledge-based company in Iran have produced a solid type of polyaluminium chloride for drinking or wastewater treatment. One of the problems that industries create is a large amount of wastewater they produce and they release into the environment. Given the severity of the problem, a knowledge-based company in Iran has prevented the spread of environmental pollution by producing a purifying material called Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC). The substance has the property of coagulating pollutants.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran victorious over Nepal in CAVA Women’s Volleyball Nations League

Iran beat Nepal 3-2 (25-16, 16-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-13) in the CAVA Women’s Volleyball Nations League on Sunday. The Persians had started the campaign with a 3-1 loss against India but defeated Sri Lanka 3-2 and the Maldives 3-0.

Team Melli moved up top of the table. The competition kicked off at the National Sports Council in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Aug. 1.

-- Short animation “In the Shadow of the Cypress” wins at LA Shorts International Film Festival

The Iranian short animation “In the Shadow of the Cypress” by Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani has won an award at the 28th LA Shorts International Film Festival, which was held in Los Angeles, California, from July 17 to 28. The Iranian flick grabbed the Best Animation Award at the closing ceremony of the event.

Winning the award made the animation eligible for the next round of the Oscars although it had already been introduced to the Academy Awards in the short animation category after receiving top awards from two other festivals.

-- International Forum on Iran’s petchem Industry kicks off in Tehran

The 15th International Forum on Iran’s Petrochemical Industry (IPF) kicked off in Tehran on Sunday. During the two-day event, which is organized by the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), more than 40 Iranian and foreign speakers, and the representatives of 70 domestic and foreign companies are participating.

As NIPNA reported, seven specialized workshops and several business promotion sessions are also scheduled to be held during the forum.

