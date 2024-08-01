Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 1

** IRAN DAILY

--Hamas chief assassinated in airstrike in Tehran

Ismail Haniyeh, chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, was assassinated in a targeted attack blamed on Israel in the Iranian capital in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), in a statement, said Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were assassinated early on Wednesday July 31, 2024 at their accommodation in Tehran as a result of a terrorist act perpetrated by the cowardly and criminal Israeli regime.

--Avenge of Haniyeh’s blood a duty: Leader

The assassination of Hamas’s Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh drew strong warnings from Iran, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei vowing a “harsh response” to Israel.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, it is the Islamic Republic’s duty to avenge the blood of the Palestinian resistance leader.

--Israel violates int’l law: Pezeshkian

The Iranian president said Israel’s terrorist act violates international law and demands united action by the world, especially Islamic countries, to deal with this criminal and occupying regime.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

--Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Iran’s Request

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday after Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated by an Israeli strike on Iran’s capital.

The meeting was held on the request of Iran and supported by the representatives of Russia, China and Algeria.

--Leader: We See it Our Duty to Avenge Blood of Our Dear Guest

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday avenging Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination is “Tehran’s duty” because it occurred in the Iranian capital.

“The brave leader and prominent Palestinian mujahid, Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, joined his Creator in the early hours at dawn, and the great Resistance Front is mourning his loss,” the Leader said in a message.

--Hamas: Assassination to Take Battle Against Israel to New Dimensions

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran on early Wednesday morning, an attack that drew pledges of revenge on Israel and fueled further concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider war.

** TEHRAN TIMES

--We consider it our duty to take revenge for our dear guest Ismail Haniyeh: Leader

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, has issued a statement in which he vowed revenge for the assassination of Hamas Political Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The Leader said the Israeli move paved the way for a “severe punishment” of Israel.

--Iran says united in grief, resolved to answer Haniyeh’s assassination

Iranian officials have reacted and condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was targeted in an airstrike in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Palestinian Resistance leader was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

--Palestinian factions vow continued resistance after Haniyeh’s assassination

Palestinian resistance factions have expressed deep sorrow over the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’ political bureau, vowing that his passing will not deter their fight against Israel.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement remembered Haniyeh as a “great national leader” and a symbol of resistance. In a statement, they declared: “The sinful assassination carried out by the criminal enemy against a symbol of the resistance will not deter our people from continuing the resistance to put an end to Zionist criminality, which has crossed all limits.”

They affirmed their “cohesion with Hamas in resisting the usurping entity.”

