Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 3

** IRAN DAILY

-- Guaranteed wheat purchases near 10m tons: GTC

Iran’s domestic purchases of wheat is reaching 10 million metric tons (mt) this year amid better government supports for farmers that has helped the country cut back on imports of basic goods and commodities.

The Government Trading Corporation of Iran (GTC) said that domestic wheat purchases had reached a total of 9.849 million mt since the start of harvesting season in April.

-- Japan ready to help Iran smarten postal services: Minister

Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Tsuge Yoshifumi announced his country’s readiness to cooperate with Iran on smartening postal

services.

The minister who visited the Islamic Republic of Iran as a special envoy of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian on July 30, added that Iranians were the first ones to establish the first post office to courier parcels.

-- Iran-Brazil business forum convenes in Tehran

The Iran-Brazil business forum convened in Tehran to discuss broadening of ties between businesspersons of the two sides.

The forum was attended by senior officials from the two sides including Samad Hassanzadeh, the head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Animation ‘Iliya, Search of Hero’ Crosses Borders

“Iliya, Search of Hero”, made by Seyyed Ali Mousavinejad, has emerged as the most anti-Israeli children’s movie to date.

The movie introduces four characters from different parts of the world: Arash from Iran, Habib from Palestine, Jean from China, and Louis from France. Their international backgrounds contribute to a significant global event depicted in the film.

The animation simulates the conquest of Khaybar Fort by Imam Ali (AS) through the lens of a virtual reality game. It seeks to impart historical narratives to children, focusing on the story of Arash, a young gamer drawn into an enigmatic online game.

-- Tehran, Dhaka Emphasize Broadening Trade Ties

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi has stressed the need to enhance trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Bangladesh.

The two countries have high capacities and potentials to promote bilateral ties in the fields of trade and economy, Aliabadi emphasized.

Speaking in his meeting with State Minister of Bangladesh Ahasanul Islam Titu, Aliabadi said that Iran has high capacities and potentials in the field of producing types of construction materials and equipment, so that the country is considered as the main producer and exporter of the construction material in the region.

-- ‘Home Appliance Sector Accounts for 13% of Iran GDP’

A senior industry official says the Iranian home appliances sector has expanded in size and value in recent years to account for some 13% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Abbas Hashemi, who serves as secretary of Iran’s Association of Home Appliances Industries, said on Wednesday that the sector also accounts for 1.4% of gross national income (GNI) in Iran.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Shooter Rostamian makes history in 2024 Olympics

Iranian shooter Hanieh Rostamian booked her place in the final round of the 2024 Olympic Games. Rostamian came third in the women’s 25m pistol qualification and will compete in the final, which be played on Saturday.

The Iranian female managed a combined total of 588-18x. Hungary’s Veronika Major came first with 592-27x, followed by Indian Manu Bhaker with 590-24x.

-- West Karoun oilfields output to reach 1m bpd

Head of Iran’s Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) has said the company is planning to increase the output of the oil fields in the West Karoun region to 1.0 million barrels per day (bpd), Shana reported.

Stating that all the projects in the West Karoun fields have been assigned to capable contractors, Abouzar Sharifi said: “By financing and carrying out the next phases of the development of West Karoun fields, in a gradual process, we will reach the daily production of one million barrels in this region.

-- Almost half of Iranian infants exclusively breastfed

According to the ministry of health, approximately 47 percent of infants in Iran are exclusively breastfed. Exclusive breastfeeding in urban and rural areas is 45.9 percent and 50.9 percent, respectively.

However, the figures have to reach 70 percent by adopting basic policies and measures that promote breastfeeding among mothers. Breastfeeding contributes to several global goals including human survival and health, economic growth, as well as environmental sustainability.

