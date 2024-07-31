Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 31

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s steel output up 5.9% to 16.6m mts in H1 2024

The latest monthly report by the World Steel Association (WSA) indicated that Iran has produced as much as 16.6 million metric tons (mts) of unprocessed steel in the first half of 2024, an increase of 5.9% year-on-year.

According to the report, Iran remained on the nineth place of the world steel producers in the six-month period, IRNA reported. In May, the WSA published its report which put Iran on the seventh ranking of world steel producers in May while the country’s five-month ranking was ninth, which was largely due to restrictions on gas supply during the first months of 2024.

-- Iran issues permits for setting up trade centers in Shanghai, Minsk

Iran has authorized the launch of trade centers in China’s Shanghai and in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

The Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran said on Monday that it had issued a permit for opening the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Trade Center in Shanghai, a major trade and economic hub on the East China Sea coast.

-- Kerman-Dubai direct flight to be launched next month

Kerman Province will have direct flights to Dubai, allowing for connection of Iran’s southeastern province to 150 destinations, according to a provincial official.

Ali Beigzadeh, the deputy head of Kerman’s Management and Resources Development, said the Kerman-Dubai flight will for the first time be launched as of September 9

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- nowledge-Based Firm Personalizes Cosmetic Products

An Iranian knowledge-based firm has personalized cosmetic products based on genetics, diseases, sensitivities and skin and hair analyzes for each person with the help of the artificial intelligence.

“For the first time, the personalization of skin and hair care health products, perfume, etc. (personalized cosmetics) based on diseases, sensitivities, genetics and skin and hair analyzes for each person started in our company,” Bita Mehravi, the managing director of the knowledge-based company, said.

-- Tehran to Host Mobarak Puppet Festival in December

The 20th Tehran Mobarak International Puppet Festival will be held here on December 16-23. The organizers announced that a call for submissions has been issued for this edition, introducing new sections and a competitive format.

The festival is to be organized in collaboration with the Iranian Association of Performing Arts and the Performing Arts Department of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

-- Armenian Teachers Pledge to Promote Persian Language

A group of Armenian teachers and school managers have voiced their readiness for promoting Persian language as a source of love and pride.

The 26-member group of Armenian teachers toured Iran’s Culture and Islamic Relations Organization. They expressed hope that they will be good ambassadors for establishing further friendship between the two nations.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iranian painter Hashem Badri passes away at 78

The Iranian painter Mohammad Hashem Badri passed away on Tuesday at his home in Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province, at the age of 78. Badri was a war veteran and an artist. His legs were injured in 1981 during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, ISNA reported.

The plight of disabled war veterans, and his determination and resilience, helped him create unique, delicate, and beautiful artworks.

-- Iran's 4-month oil export stands at $15.7b: IRICA

Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration said the country exported $15.7 billion worth of crude oil to various countries in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21).

According to Mohammad Rezvanifar, the Islamic Republic’s total trade turnover reached $51 billion in the mentioned four months and the country’s trade balance was $14.8 billion positive with oil included.

-- Pezeshkian congratulates on Ecbatana’s UNESCO recognition

In a congratulatory message, the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, has hailed the UNESCO World Heritage listing of Ecbatana, vowing to put tourism and heritage preservation on the agenda of his newly established government.

According to IRNA, Pezeshkian’s message, issued on Tuesday, reads: “Iran’s history, culture, and civilization have always shone brightly on the world stage. Today’s global recognition of Hegmataneh (better known as Ecbatana in Western sources) as Iran’s 28th entry on the World Heritage list once again underscores the grandeur of Iranian civilization.”

6125**4354