Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 30

** IRAN DAILY

-- Judiciary chief offers to help gov’t tackle economic issues

Head of Iran’s Judiciary emphasized the judicial system’s support for the new government in economic and livelihood matters, stating that one of the key manifestations of this support for the country’s 14th administration in the economic sphere is the assurance of a secure environment for safe economic investments.

On Monday, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, during a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council, referred to the endorsement ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, noting that that as the Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, economic matters are currently the priority, and all branches and pillars of the system must assist the government in this regard; thus, the judiciary must also contribute.

-- Nearly $23b earmarked for import of essential, pharmaceutical, commercial goods: CBI

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced that it had allocated $22.927 billion to the import of basic commodities, medicines, commercial goods, imports versus exports, and services from March 21 to August 7 of this year.

The CBI said that from the start of this Iranian calendar year (began on March 21) until July, 28, $5.153 billion was allocated for essential goods and medicines, $12.271 billion for commercial goods, $418 million for services, and $5.085 billion for imports versus exports.

-- Exports up by 8.3% in four months to late July, official data show

Iran’s non-oil exports rose by $1.35 billion in the four months to July 21 compared to the same period last year, according to the latest figures released by Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade.

The figures published on Sunday showed that Iran had exported a total of $17.5 billion worth of goods, commodities and manufactured products from late March to late July, up by 8.3% from the same period in 2023.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Summer Persian Course for Foreign Learners Begins in Tehran

Iran’s Sa’adi foundation is hosting a special teacher training event in Tehran. The foundation, which is in charge of promoting Persian language across the world, is hosting guests and enthusiasts from Iran and 12 other countries.

The Persian language summer school, which is currently underway, will continue until August 16, featuring participants from 11 countries. A total of 46 learners with an intermediate level of proficiency and above are attending this educational program, director of the foundation’s education department Amir Ahmadi said.

-- Iranian Students Stand 4th in Int’l Physics Olympiad

The Chinese team won five gold medals for the first place of the 2024 International Physics Olympiad in Isfahan, where Iranian students stood fourth, the secretary general of the competition said.

After China, the Russian team with four gold medals and one silver medal, Romania with three gold medals and two silver medals, and Iran with one gold medal and four silver medals ranked first to fourth in terms of individual and group points, Professor Rajip Singh Rawat said at the closing ceremony held at the Sheikh Bahai Hall of the Isfahan University of Technology on Sunday.

-- IRICA: Iran’s Oil Sales Top $15.7bn

Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Muhammad Rezvanifar has said that the country sold as much as $15.7 billion worth of crude oil in the first four months of this year 1403 in the Iranian calendar. Rezvanifar stated that Iran’s balance of trade with the oil included reached +$14 billion.

Iran exported $15.7 billion worth of oil in the first four months in the Iranian calendar (from March 21 to July 22, 2024), he emphasized. With respect to products imported into the country, the IRICA chief noted that $18.5 billion worth of products were imported into the country in that four-month period, showing a six percent decline compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- German ban on Islamic centers an act of Islamophobia

The German Ministry of the Interior has shut down the Islamic Center Hamburg (ICH) and its affiliated entities following serious accusations against its activities.

On Wednesday, the Ministry claimed that the CIH pursues radical Islamist objectives, leading to a ban on its operations and those of its subordinate entities.

-- Legend goalscorer Daei praises Inter’s new signing Taremi

In a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Iranian football legend Ali Daei has heaped praise on Inter Milan's new signing, Mehdi Taremi.

Daei, who is the third-highest scorer in international football trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, believes that Taremi is a "true goal-scorer" who can contribute significantly to the Nerazzurri's attack.

-- Iranian private sector ready to expand trade ties with Serbia

Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Samad Hassanzadeh has said that ICCIMA, as the representative of Iran’s private sector, is ready to boost trade relations with Serbia.

Hassanzadeh made the remarks in a meeting with Demir Kovacevic, Serbia's new ambassador to Iran, in Tehran on Sunday.

