Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 27

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran urges modification of Afghan dam to secure own water rights

Iran’s Deputy Energy Minister for Water Affairs Mohammad Javanbakht, in a meeting with officials from Afghanistan’s ruling government, emphasized the necessity of making changes to the Kamal Khan Dam in the southwest of the neighboring country to secure Iran’s full water rights and prevent the drying up of Hamoun wetlands.

Javanbakht said the situation has resulted in intensified dust storms and significant hardships for the populations of both countries.

-- Iran oil export to China hit almost 1.5 mn bpd in June

The analysts of the London-based Standard Chartered Institute in a report estimated the Iranian oil export to China in June 2024 at about 1.450 million barrels per day (bpd).

The analysts pointed to the increase in Iran’s oil exports and have claimed that Malaysian waters have become a route for the transfer of Iranian oil from ship to ship.

-- Iran’s trade with neighbors hits $20 bn in four months

Iran’s trade with 15 neighboring states in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to July 22, 2024) reached $20 billion, showing a six-percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The volume of the trade exchanges between Iran and 15 neighboring countries in the four months hit 34.196 million tons, registering a five-percent boost compared to last year’s corresponding period.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Ranked 12th in Number of Scientific Articles

A senior official says Iran is standing among the first 12 countries of the world with the highest number of scientific articles in the field of biotechnology.

“We rank 12th in the world in producing scientific articles in the field of biotechnology,” Muhammad Hussein Mote’allehi Ardakani, the secretary of the Biotechnology Development Department of the Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, told ANA.

-- New Species of Sea Creature Found Off Iran Coast

Not all small animals can be cute, fluffy bunnies or soft, snuggly puppies. Some of them are weird blobs. As the water of the Persian Gulf receded from the Iranian coastline, a group of researchers found some of these blobs stuck to the rocky surface.

Oval shaped and covered in small tentacles, the researchers knew they were sea slugs, but they soon realized there was something different about one of them.

-- Persian Leopard Caught on Camera at Bamou Park

A leopard has been caught on camera by a park ranger in Bamou National Park in the northern part of Fars province, an official at the Department of the Environment of Fars province says.

Director of the Public Relations Office of the Department of Environment in Fars province Golafarin Zare’ said that park rangers, while patrolling the protection area, managed to catch an image of a leopard at the park.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Release of Iranian prisoners in Iraq, Saudi Arabia on agenda of Judiciary: Official

The spokesperson for the Judiciary provided explanations regarding the latest status of cases relating to internal and external affairs.

According to Fars News, Asghar Jahangir, the spokesperson for the Judiciary, shared information about the details of the cases in the judicial system. In response to the crimes of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories of Gaza, Jahangir emphasized the necessity of coordination among judicial bodies to protect the rights of the people of Gaza.

He also condemned the airstrikes of the Zionist regime on civilian centers in Gaza, urging Islamic countries to actively support the people of Gaza through diplomacy and to pursue the crimes of the Zionist regime.

-- 28 countries enter 6th Intl. Biennial Book Cartoon Contest

With less than a month remaining for submissions to the 6th edition of the International Biennial Book Cartoon Contest, artists from 28 countries have already entered this prestigious festival.

The responses from cartoonists to the event, which is a premier international competition presenting the perspectives of national and international artists in the fields of books and reading, have been notable, according to the Iran Public Libraries Foundation's public relations.

-- Export of agricultural products up 32% in 4 months yr/yr

Iran exported about 2.226 million tons of agricultural products valued at $1.18 billion in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), registering an increase of 32 percent in value year on year.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the exports of the mentioned products also increased 22 percent in terms of weight.

