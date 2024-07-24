Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 24

** IRAB DAILY

- Pezeshkian: Boost in ties with Asian states a ‘priority’

Iran’s president-elect said further development of ties with Asian countries, especially Japan, is one of the priorities of his government’s foreign policy, expressing hope for expansion of relations between Iran and Japan. Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. Referring to the 95-year-old “diplomatic and friendly relations” between the two nations, Pezeshkian expressed hope that Tehran and Tokyo would strengthen their relations by expansion of economic and trade ties.

- Iran slams Israel participation in Paris Olympics

Iran condemned on Tuesday the “reception and protection” of Israeli athletes at the Olympic games in Paris, demanding their exclusion over Israel’s months-long genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. Israel’s delegation, which headed to France on Monday ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, is being tightly protected in the French capital amid growing international outrage over the high civilian casualty toll and unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

- Russia, Iran set to sign ‘historic’ partnership deal

Russia and Iran have put the finishing touches on a comprehensive cooperation treaty, setting the stage for the signing of this historic document, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said. “During quite productive consultations between experts from legal and regional departments of the foreign ministries of the two countries held in Moscow on June 21, the text was finalized. According to the results, it was agreed to launch internal procedures necessary to prepare the agreement for signing within the framework of top-level bilateral interaction in the near future,” he said in an interview with TASS.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Yellow Dragon diplomacy on Palestine

Since Israel declared war on Gaza on October 7, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to achieve “total victory” over Hamas and “destroy” the resistance movement. Nealy 10 months have passed since Israel launched the onslaught but the Netanyahu regime has failed to deliver on such promises. Hamas and other resistance groups have dealt humiliating blows to the Israeli army on the battlefield. The Israeli army's total fatalities since the launch of the onslaught is nearly 700.

- Bibi has nothing to say to Congress except his war crimes in Gaza

It is quite clear that Benjamin Netanyahu, known as Bibi, plans to talk mostly about his disastrous war in the Gaza Strip while addressing the joint session of the House of Representatives and Senate in Washington on Wednesday. He has nothing to boast about except butchering, starving, causing famine, cutting water, indiscriminately bombarding residential houses, destroying hospitals, and many other indescribable crimes.

- Iran, Russia set to sign 'historic' comprehensive partnership

Russia and Iran have prepared the final draft of a comprehensive cooperation treaty, setting the stage for its imminent signing. This historic agreement marks a new chapter in the bilateral relations between the two nations. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko shared these details in an interview with TASS on Tuesday. Rudenko stated, "On June 21, in Moscow, experts from the legal and regional departments of our respective foreign ministries held highly productive consultations. These discussions led to the finalization of the treaty text. Following this, both sides have agreed to initiate the necessary internal procedures to prepare for the signing of the agreement within the framework of high-level bilateral interactions. We are optimistic that we will soon witness this truly historic event."

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Belgian youth write letter to Leader

Belgian youth have responded to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s letter, saying they are profoundly moved by his “impassioned plea for justice”. In a letter to Ayatollah Khamenei, they have expressed their sincere gratitude to the Leader for his support of student demonstrations in the U.S. and Europe in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

- Palestinian groups agree on national unity in China

Several Palestinian factions, including Hamas and rival Fatah, signed a “national unity” agreement in Beijing on Tuesday, with the purpose of ending their divisions and creating a platform that they can jointly rule post-war Gaza. “Today we signed an agreement for national unity and we say that the path to completing this journey is national unity,” senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk told reporters, according to Chinese state media.

- Sanctions Helped Iran Avoid Global IT Outage

While a global software outage Friday brought many computer systems across business, healthcare, technology and government sectors to a screeching halt and paralyzed daily activities, no disruptions were reported in Iran. According to Iranian officials and experts, the reason was the country’s reliance on a national data network and the capabilities of its elite youth.

1483**4354