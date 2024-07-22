Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 22

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader calls for ‘constructive interaction’ between parliament, new gov’t

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the success of the newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian in performing his duties is the success of all Iranians, calling for ‘constructive interaction’ between parliament and the new government. Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with members of the new Iranian Parliament in Tehran on Sunday. “My strong recommendation is the constructive interaction of the parliament with the new government. The success of the president and the new government is the success of all of us. Everyone should help the president to fulfill his duties towards the country,” he said.

- Yemen vows ‘huge’ response to Israeli aggression on Hudaydah

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement promised “huge” retaliation against Israel on Sunday following the regime’s deadly strike on the port of Hudaydah.

The Yemeni Armed Forces said earlier that they had targeted Israel’s port city of Eilat with ballistic missiles as well as American and Israeli-owned vessels in the Red Sea. The forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced in a statement on Sunday that they carried out a specific military operation against important targets in the Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) area “with a number of ballistic missiles and the operation has achieved its goals successfully.”

- Iran enters into several monetary pacts as part of de-dollarization policy

Iran’s Acting president Mohammad Mokhber said on Sunday that the country has struck monetary agreements with several countries in line with its de-dollarization policy. While initially encountering significant challenges in the current government’s foreign interactions, we successfully negotiated monetary agreements with multiple countries. These agreements will play a crucial role in decreasing the dependency on dollar transactions in the country’s economic activities, he told the annual meeting of the general assembly of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Gaza still Islamic world’s number one issue: Leader

In a meeting with the speaker and members of the Twelfth Iranian Parliament on Sunday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution asserted Gaza as the Islamic world’s number one issue. During the meeting, which was held in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on July 21, 2024, the Leader elucidated key points regarding the duties of the Parliament in the field of legislation and its dos and don'ts, while stressing the importance of effective interaction with the government. He also highlighted the necessity of a unified voice from the country’s pillars and underscored the active presence and significant role of the parliament in Iran’s foreign affairs and foreign policy.

- Speaker of Iranian parliament vows full support for new president

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, has pledged full support from Iranian lawmakers to assist President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian and his upcoming administration in effectively governing the nation. Qalibaf made the remarks after Iranian MPs met with Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday. “The esteemed Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized the importance of constructive cooperation between the government and parliament,” the speaker wrote on his X account, adding, “We declare that the parliament views the achievements of the president-elect and his administration as its own accomplishments. We are committed to providing our utmost support to assist the government in its endeavors.”

- Ansarullah strike Eilat after Israeli aggression on Hodeidah

The Yemeni armed forces have pledged greater and more powerful operations against the Israeli occupation following the deadly Israeli aggression at Yemen’s Hodeidah. Sana’a said it has already struck the Israeli city of Eilat after the regime’s attacks on civilian sites in the Yemeni port city. Ansarullah’s Armed Forces declared it has carried out two qualitative operations in Eilat and the Red Sea, using ballistic missiles and drones, in support of the Palestinian people and the Gaza resistance.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader: Gaza is foremost issue of Muslims

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said here Sunday Gaza, which is enduring a genocidal Israeli war, is still the first and foremost issue of the Muslim world despite waning enthusiasm. In a meeting with members of the new Iranian parliament, the Leader called on the lawmakers not to remain silent about Gaza because the issue is as important as it was in the first days of the Israeli onslaught and it has even grown in importance.

- Iran’s bid as transit hub gathers momentum

A freight train to run from Iran to China departed Sunday, offering the Islamic Republic an important economic lifeline against Western sanctions and a closer direct link with Beijing. The 10,297 km journey from central Iran to northwest China will take two weeks, around half the time needed for the equivalent journey by ship. A freight train from China will also arrive in Iran in two days, Press TV reported.

- Iran to send 66 athletes to 2024 Paralympics

Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) will send 66 athletes to the forthcoming 2024 Paralympic Games. The Iranian Para athletes will compete in 10 sports in Paris. The Games will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris and will see more than 4,000 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events.

1483**4354