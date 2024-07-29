Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 29

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran secure semifinal spot in Asian Men’s U-20 Volleyball Championship

Title-hotshots Iran, Japan, Korea and hosts Indonesia emerged victorious on the action-packed Top 8 round not only to stay unbeaten in the 22nd Asian Men’s U-20 Volleyball Championship at Jawa Pos Arena and Gelora Pancasila here, but also advance to the do or die semifinals.

After the rest and recovery day on Friday, the topflight competition resumed with top eight teams testing their mettle in Pool E and Pool F and the remaining eight lower-ranked sides fighting it out in Pool G and Pool H to chase for better opportunities and better positions between 9th and 16th places of the championship, which serves as the Asia’s qualification tournament for the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U-21 World Championship, asianvolleyball.net wrote.

-- Russia’s 2nd biggest bank to partake in Iran’s Finex 2024

Russia’s VTB Bank will participate in the 14th International Exhibition of Exchange, Bank & Insurance (Iran Finex 2024), according to the secretary of the policy-making council of the exhibition. Saleh Sepasdar said on Saturday that VTB – the second biggest bank of Russia – has assets amounting to $290 billion.

Noting that VTB is the first Russian bank to participate in the event, he said that this presence is “meaningful and important.

-- Europeans ‘enthusiastic’ about trade resumption with Iran

Vice President of the Iran-Poland Chamber of Commerce stated that Europeans are more eager than Iran to lift sanctions and resume trade with the country.

In an interview with Iran Daily, Alireza Shamsfard said should President Masoud Pezeshkian succeed in lifting the sanctions against Iran, as he announced during his campaign, there will be very positive outcomes for the volume of trade with the country.

Referring to the growing trend in trade volume between Iran and Poland, the vice president of the chamber stated, “In recent years, despite sanctions, trade between Iran and Poland has not faced a decline compared to other European countries, whereas Iran’s trade with many European countries experienced a significant drop due to the bans.”

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Students in Mashhad Protest Israeli Participation in Olympics

Students have gathered in front of the United Nations office in Mashhad to protest the participation of Israeli athletes in the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

They gathered to the recent crimes of the Zionist regime and the indifference of the authorities and those responsible for holding international competitions to these crimes and emphasized their support for the Palestinian people by reading a statement.

-- Iranian Scientists Use Seaweed to Repair Bone Lesions

Iranian scientists have successfully identified a method for repairing bone lesions using brown seaweed extracted from the Persian Gulf.

The groundbreaking study was a collaborative research involving experts from the Human and Animal Cell Bank of the National Center for Genetic and Biological Resources of Iran, Shahid Beheshti University, Kharazmi University, the University of Dundee in the UK, Mahatma Gandhi University in India, and the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

-- Tabriz Artisans to Weave Paris Olympic Carpets

The Paris 2024 Olympics has given a place to Tabriz carpets to showcase Iranian culture to the Olympics and the World Cup.

Hamid Arshadi, a designer of hand-woven carpets for the 2024 Olympic Games, said that six master carpet craftsmen from Tabriz have been assigned to weave 2024 Olympic carpets during the last six months.

Arshadi, who is also the designer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup carpet map, stated that seven carpets for the 2024 Olympics will be woven in Tabriz and presented in the international arena.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Hossein Alizadeh to perform in Germany, Switzerland in fall

Celebrated Iranian musician Hossein Alizadeh will hold two concerts in Germany and Switzerland in November.

Together with Hamavayan Ensemble, Alizadeh will first perform in Cologne, Germany, on November 16. A week later, they will perform in Zürich, Switzerland, on November 23, Honaronline reported.

In the concerts, Alizadeh will navigate between tenderness and passion in the anthology of Persian love poetry.

-- Time to take action to eliminate hepatitis

Observed annually on July 28, World Hepatitis Day aims to educate individuals and raise awareness of viral hepatitis, and the significance of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that causes severe liver disease and cancer.

The date of July 28 was chosen because it is the birthday of Nobel-prize winner Dr. Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus.

-- Iran's Ecbatana added to UNESCO World Heritage list

Ecbatana, a treasured ancient city of Iran known for its profound historical and cultural significance, has been officially inscribed on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

This prestigious recognition marks Ecbatana, better known as Hegmataneh in Iran, as the country's 28th UNESCO World Heritage label, underscoring the country's rich heritage and cultural legacy.

