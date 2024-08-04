Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 4

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s techno-engineering exports up 18% in four months

Iran exported over $200 million worth of techno-engineering services during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 20-July 21), indicating an 18% rise compared to the corresponding figure of preceding year, said an official with the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) on Saturday.

-- Inflation expected to keep dropping in upcoming months: Minister

The ground is paved for the 14th government of Iran to have positive prospects of economic growth, said Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi, adding that the inflation is expected to keep descending trend in upcoming months.

Khandouzi pointed to a new regulation that had recently been introduced by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), saying it has helped the improvement of forex control as well as supervision on the banks.

-- Monthly renewable energy output surges 9%

Iranian renewable power plants generated 261 million kilowatt-hours (Kwh) of electricity in the month to July 21, registering a nine-percent growth compared to the figure for a month earlier.

According to the data released by Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), renewable power plants produced over 923 Kwh of electricity since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 19).

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- 2,400-Year-Old Hoard of Persian Coins Found in Turkey

It is the late fifth century B.C. and a mercenary soldier kneels in his modest quarters, digging a hole in the earthen floor. He places a small jug, called an olpe, in the hole for safekeeping and covers it with dirt. In the olpe are his savings — scores of gold coins, known as darics, each one equal to a month’s pay.

But something happens to the soldier — possibly something sinister — and he never retrieves his hoard, which remains undiscovered for the next 2,400 years.

-- Iranian Innovation in Qur’an Translation Draws Int’l Attention

Two Iranian researchers have developed an innovative theory in translation which has gained global attention. The book, titled ‘Issues and Solutions for Translating Divine Attributes in the Holy Qur’an,’ written by Gholam-Reza Abbasian and Samaneh Nazerian has now been published in Chinese, adding to its previous translations into 11 other languages.

The book emphasizes the importance of incorporating feminine perspectives and characteristics alongside masculine ones, with equal weight and without superiority of one gender over the other, for a more beautiful world and humanity’s growth and advancement toward the Creator.

-- IMIDRO: Aluminum Ingot Output Hits Record High

The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) said the aluminum production in the first three months of this year in the Iranian calendar (started March 21, 2024) hit a record high.

Four major aluminum production companies in the country produced 169,141 tons of the aluminum ingot between March 21 to June 22, 2024, registering a considerable growth compared to the same period last year.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Tehran meeting to honor late actor Saeed Rad

A gathering will take place at the House of Cinema in Tehran on Monday to pay tribute to the renowned Iranian actor Saeed Rad, who recently passed away. Esteemed speakers, including Enayat Bakhshi, Alireza Zarrindast, Hushang Golmakani, and Javad Tusi, will discuss Saeed Rad's artistic life and contributions to cinema.

Rad passed away two weeks ago at the age of 79 in a Tehran hospital after a prolonged battle with health issues that lasted over ten months.

-- Iran’s oil output hit six-year high: survey

Iran’s oil production in July reached 3.22 million barrels per day (bpd), the highest level since the U.S. withdrew from the nuclear pact with Iran and re-imposed sanctions on the country in 2018, Reuters reported. Based on a Reuters survey published on Friday, Iran has been boosting exports in the last few years despite U.S. sanctions remaining in place.

OPEC in its latest report released in early July said Iran produced 3.251 million bpd of crude oil in June, registering a 13,000-bpd increase compared to the previous month. Based on secondary sources, Iran produced 3.238 million bpd of crude oil in May, the report said.

-- Pneumococcal vaccination for babies kicks off nationwide

The national program for pneumococcal vaccination of babies under one year of age started today all over the country. The pneumococcal shots are effective at preventing respiratory diseases, meningitis, and ear inflammatory diseases, IRIB quoted Hassan Farshidi, an official with the health ministry, as saying.

The vaccination is estimated to prevent the annual death of 1,100 children and the hospital admissions of more than 10,000 babies in the country. Pneumococcal vaccine can be injected when babies are two, four, and 12 months old.

6125**4354