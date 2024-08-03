Israel must await heavy blow over Haniyeh assassination: Ansarullah

The Palestinian Sama News Agency quoted al-Asad on Saturday as saying that the Israeli regime must wait for heavy damage after the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran early on July 31.

Why are Israelis worried? al-Asad asked via his X account in the wake of Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

He added: What the Zionists are waiting for is a humiliating devastation.

Earlier on Friday, Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said increased Israeli crimes, including the assassination of resistance figures, are bringing the regime closer to its inevitable downfall.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in Tehran on July 31 by the Zionist regime, a day after he attended the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

