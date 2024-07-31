Iran: Israel’s targeted terrorist operation shows regime’s rebellious nature

Reza Ghaebi, who represented Iran in the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in Geneva on Wednesday, strongly condemned the Zionist assassination of Hamas top political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, saying that the international community’s failure to make the Israeli regime abide by international regulations and put an end to its occupation and aggression against the Palestinian people is seen as a green light for this regime to continue with violating the sovereignty of other countries and assassinate top political figures of Palestine.

With its cruel and aggressive policies in more than seven decades, the Tel Aviv regime has been blatantly breaching the principles of international law, including the international humanitarian law and human rights regulations, he said.

He added that Iran reserves the right to take necessary measures to retaliate against the terrorist act of the Israeli regime.

Haniyeh was assassinated in a pre-dawn Zionist attack in the Iranian capital on Wednesday, a day after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian.

