Iranian commanders vow revenge for Haniyeh’s assassination

On Thursday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, and Iranian Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi reacted to the martyrdom of Haniyeh in Tehran early on Wednesday.

Different actions must be taken and the Zionists will surely regret it, Major General Bagheri said.

We are determining on how to take revenge, he said, adding that it will definitely happen.

In a related reaction, Major General Mousavi vowed to avenge the assassination of the Hamas political leader.

Also, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami reacted to the incident, noting that all the actions of the Zionist regime have received a proper response so far.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

Supreme Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led a funeral prayer for Haniyeh on Thursday. Haniyeh will be laid to rest in the Persian Gulf state of Qatar following another funeral prayer there on Friday.

