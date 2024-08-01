Iran determined to take necessary action to defend national security: Acting FM

Bagheri Kani on Wednesday sent separate letters to the UN secretary-general, the head of the UN Security Council (UNSC), and the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), calling for the condemnation of the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Political Bureau Chief of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

The Iranian diplomat in the letters urged holding a special meeting of the UNSC and an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC.

He has categorically slammed the terrorist measures of the Zionist regime, terming it as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Bagheri Kani has said that the move has violated Iran's sovereignty and national security and posed a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.

The official called on members of the UN and the OIC to unite against the illegal behavior of the racist and occupying Zionist regime and to halt the continuation of the crimes of the regime against the Palestinians.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

Supreme Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led a funeral prayer for Haniyeh on Thursday. He will be laid to rest in the Persian Gulf state of Qatar following another funeral prayer there on Friday.

