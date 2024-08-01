Iran, Egypt discuss Zionist regime’s assassination of Martyr Haniyeh

During the phone call held on Thursday, Bagheri Kani reiterated the need for all countries in the region to stand up against the Israeli regime’s violation of Iran’s territorial integrity by assassinating Martyr Haniyeh, a senior figure who was an official guest of the Islamic Republic when his compound in Tehran was attacked by Israel on Wednesday.

He reiterated that Iran will not forfeit its right to retaliate against the Zionist regime for the assassination.

The acting minister also called for an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to condemn and confront the criminal acts of the Zionist regime of Israel.

Abdel Ati, for his part, thanked Iran for hosting him during a presidential inauguration ceremony held earlier this week in Tehran and said that Egypt had issued an official statement condemning Israel’s assassination of the politburo chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and his bodyguard in Tehran.

He also supported Iran’s initiative to call for an OIC emergency meeting to discuss Haniyeh’s assassination and Israel’s continued acts of terrorism in the region.

3266**4399