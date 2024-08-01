Protesters in Times Square condemn Haniyeh’s assassination

According to IRNA citing Israeli media, the protesters, many of them carrying pictures of this Palestinian leader and flags gathered in Times Square to denounce the latest crime of the Zionist regime.

The demonstration, led by a pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist group known as "Within Our Lifetime" turned violent with the intervention of supporters of the Zionist regime.

The report says, while the white flag of the military wing of the Hamas was flying during the demonstration, the US flag was seen burning on the ground.

The group wrote on its X account: "Supporters of the apartheid regime of Israel will never have a moment of peace." The group said an Israel supporter approached the crowd and sprayed pepper at several pro-Palestinian demonstrators, including children.

In its statement, the pro-Palestinian group also praised Haniyeh and called him "the martyred leader of the Palestinian resistance."

The group further added that the Zionist project thinks that assassinations and killings will stop pro-Palestine sentiment, but the 76-year history of the struggle for Palestine has proved otherwise.

Activists associated with "Within Our Lifetime" also condemned the Israeli regime's terrorist act against Lebanon on Tuesday that left seven people, including a top Hezbollah commander dead.

