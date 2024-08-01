‘Iran’s response to Haniyeh’s assassination will be painful’

Ebrahim Azizi issued the warning on the sidelines of the funeral ceremony for Martyr Ismail Haniyeh at the University of Tehran on Thursday morning.

He also talked about the investigation process launched by the parliamentary committee with regard to Haniyeh’s assassination.

Iran's response to this crime will definitely be a painful and regretful, Azizi said, adding that the enemies of the Iranian nation and the resistance front will receive an answer in the greatness of the Iranian nation and the resistance front.

He stated that the incident was investigated taking into account all dimensions on Wednesday in the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee

He also emphasized that the issue will remain on the committee’s agenda and will be investigated thoroughly.

