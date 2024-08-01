S Arabia, Qatar welcome holding OIC meeting on martyrdom of Haniyeh

During a telephone conversation with Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Thursday, Bagheri Kani discussed the latest developments related to the assassination of Haniyeh by the Zionist regime in Tehran.

While thanking the Saudi delegation for attending the 14th presidential inauguration ceremony in Tehran, Bagheri Kani said that the fake Zionist regime has seriously endangered regional stability and security by crossing red lines and conducting terrorist acts in martyring Haniyeh and violating the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He emphasized that Iran will use its legitimate right to take resolute and decisive action against Israel so that the ongoing madness of the occupying regime will be met with everlasting regret.

Bagheri Kani stressed the need for an emergency OIC meeting to address the Israeli assassination of Haniyeh and the regime's clear violation of Iran's national security and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the top Saudi diplomat, for his part, condemned the assassination of Haniyeh and the violation of the territorial integrity of Iran by the Zionist regime.

He emphasized the importance of reducing tensions but expressed Saudi Arabia's support for an OIC meeting to review the martyrdom of Haniyeh.

In a separate phone conversation with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatari Foreign Minister, Bagheri Kani expressed his condolences to the Islamic Ummah over the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, saying, "With his martyrdom, the Zionist regime has clearly committed a criminal act against the Islamic Ummah, the countries of the region, the Palestinian people, and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He emphasized that Haniyeh was the official guest of Iran along with representatives of more than 80 other countries at the inauguration ceremony of the president, and the Zionist regime violated not only the national security of the Islamic Republic but also the international and regional peace and security with such criminal act.

He stressed that Iran has the legitimate right to retaliate against the occupying regime's blatant crime, and will steadfastly defend its national security and territorial integrity.

Referring to the need for Islamic countries to react to the martyrdom of a prominent Palestinian leader and the violation of Iran's national security, Bagheri Kani underlined that it is necessary to hold an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the level of foreign ministers to condemn the heinous act of the occupying regime and to confront the terrorist aggression of the Zionist regime as soon as possible.

The Qatari Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and welcomed the holding of an extraordinary OIC meeting to condemn the criminal actions of the Zionist regime, adding: "The Zionist regime knows no boundaries in carrying out its criminal acts."

