Iran’s top military commanders congratulate Pezeshkian’s victory in elections

In a congratulatory message to president-elect Pezeshkian on Sunday, Major General Bagheri conveyed the Iranian armed forces’ readiness to further enhance the cooperation with the new administration.

He extended his congratulations to Pezeshkian on winning the 14th Presidential election and wished for his success.

General Bagheri also expressed hope that by further strengthening the defense power of Iran’s armed forces, a big step would be taken in establishing the authority, deterrent power, security and defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi

Additionally, Iranian Army Commander General Mousavi, in a separate message extended his congratulations to the president-elect Pezeshkian, emphasizing that the Army aligns itself with the 14th government and will offer unwavering help and support.

He emphasized that the Army will use all of its capacities to assist Pezeshkian in resolving people’s problems and achieving the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

Defense Minister congratulates president-elect Pezeshkian

Iran’s Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani extended his congratulations to Pezeshkian on his triumph in Iran’s presidential election.

Brigadier General Ashtiani, in his congratulatory message, conveyed his best wishes for Pezeshkian’s tenure.

Pezeshkian won the runoff presidential elections held on Friday to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 votes. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

