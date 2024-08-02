Iran’s VP off to Qatar to attend Haniyeh’s funeral

Before leaving for Doha, Aref said that the message of the Iranian people and the Islamic Revolution is solidarity with the oppressed and resistant people of Palestine and the ideas that pertain to the liberation of the holy Quds from the Zionists’ occupation.

Martyr Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in Tehran on Wednesday by the Zionist regime. He had attended the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday before he was assassinated.

His procession was held in Tehran on Thursday morning to pay respect to him, during which Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led a funeral prayer for him.

