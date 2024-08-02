Iran calls for extraordinary OIC foreign ministerial meeting on Haniyeh assassination

Bagheri wrote on his official X account on Friday that in separate phone calls with the UN secretary general, EU foreign policy chief and his counterparts from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Russia, and Algeria, he has strongly condemned the assassination, warning about the consequences of the continuation of such crimes by the Zionist Israeli regime.

Haniyeh was assassinated in a predawn attack in Tehran on Wednesday as he had just attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

