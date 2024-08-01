‘Iran to use legitimate right to reciprocate, punish Zionist regime’

The Zionist regime has posed serious risks to regional stability and security by violating Iran's territorial integrity and national security, said Bagheri Kani in a phone conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Thursday.

The Islamic Republic has called for holding an emergency meeting by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the assassination of the Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Terhan early on Wednesday.

The terrorist act clearly violated the territorial integrity and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the diplomat said.

For his part, the Omani foreign minister slammed the assassination of the Hamas leader.

Heading the Axis of Resistance, Haniyeh stood against the occupation in the region, he noted.

The Zionist regime should end the occupation, he said, adding that the perpetrators of the crime must be punished.

7129**4261