Pezeshkian: Iran to continue to firmly back Resistance

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone conversation on Wednesday evening with Khalil al-Hayya, a senior official of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, who was accompanied Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of Hamas' Political Bureau, to Tehran to attend the inauguration of Pezashkian, before he was assassinated.

The Iranian President said Martyr Haniyeh was an official guest of the president and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that such a situation doubles the pain of losing him.

For his part, al-Hayya said that the Martyrdom of Haniyeh in Tehran was Allah’s expediency to once again show the interwoven relation between various elements of the Resistance.

He said that when Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated by the United States in Baghdad on January 3, 2020, Haniyeh came to Tehran to pay respect to General Soleimani and now, the honorable Iranian people are participating in his funeral procession to pay respect to him.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were assassinated by the Zionist regime in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.

